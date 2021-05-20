A$AP Rocky confirms he’s dating Rihanna: “The love of my life”

A$AP Rocky has confirmed that he is dating Rihanna, after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship.

The pair were first linked in 2013 when A$AP supported the Barbadian singer on her ‘Diamonds World Tour’.

In a new interview with GQ, Rocky described her as “the love of my life”.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know,” he said. “She’s the one.”

The rapper also explained that the pair have done their best to avoid paparazzi attention, while confirming that he has been busy at work on new music with the singer.

Rocky revealed that he recorded new music for his upcoming album ‘All Smiles’ last summer while on a cross-country trip of the US with Rihanna. Their tour bus was fitted with a mobile recording set-up that he used throughout the trip.

“It’s all about the evolution,” Rocky said about his approach to his new album. “If I’m still doing the same shit with the same sounds and the same bars and the same visuals from years ago, what’s the point? You got that catalogue. You can go revisit that.”

The rapper said that he had been running ideas for ‘All Smiles’ past Rihanna, but stopped short of confirming whether she will feature on the album.

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he said of Rihanna’s influence on his new music.

The rapper also said that his relationship with Rhianna had influenced ‘All Smiles’, calling the album a “ghetto love tale” that is “way more mature” than his previous work.