A$AP Rocky files restraining order against alleged stalker he claims punched his assistant

A$AP Rocky has reportedly filed a restraining order against a woman he alleges is stalking him and once punched his assistant.

The rapper, 31, claims he has been harassed by a woman on several occasions – some of which occurred on and inside his property.

According to court documents seen by The Blast, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, does not know the woman who he claims has in the past slept in her car outside his property.

Advertisement

He claims that on June 7 he denied the suspect access to his property. This led to her allegedly becoming upset and saying that she would force her way into his home. Instead, she reportedly “squirted ink from a sports bottle all over [Rocky’s] vehicle.”

In another incident dating back to June 2018, Mayers claims that the woman “arrived at my residence, while I was sleeping in the master bedroom on the second floor of my home. When my assistant at the time answered the door, (she) stated that she had a scheduled appointment with me.”

When the assistant attempted to verify the appointment, the woman “punched her in her face, and ran upstairs to the second floor, and entered the master bedroom where I was sleeping… I was startled, jumped up, and began to resist (the woman’s) advances. In the midst of doing so, (she) ripped my pearl necklace off of my neck.”

Mayers’ decision to file the restraining order adds to a long list of celebrities who have felt the need to protect themselves against alleged stalkers and obsessive fans. Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande have both asked courts to help keep stalkers away from them and their property.

“To dispel any question, I am not married to Respondent,” A$AP Rocky continued in the documents, “nor am I engaged to Respondent; I have never asked Respondent to marry me. Furthermore, I have never invited or encouraged (her) to come to my home or spend time with me.”

Advertisement

He added that he fears for his safety and wants to make sure the suspect stays at least 1000 yards away from him, his property, and his security at all times.

In other news, A$AP Rocky joined Bikini Kill‘s Kathleen Hanna and Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock, among others, in sharing their stories about tripping on psychedelics. Snippets are shown in a trailer for new Netflix documentary, Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics.