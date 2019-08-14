A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault after Stockholm fight

He's been handed a suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages.

US rapper A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assault in Sweden after he was arrested over a brawl in Stockholm last month.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, has been handed a suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages after a 19-year-old man was attacked by the musician and two of his friends in the Swedish capital on June 30.

Despite claiming that he had acted in self defence, Stockholm District Court said that the rapper and his co-defendants “were not in a situation” where self-defense applied and that they “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him.”

Consequently, Rocky and his two bodyguards were “convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences.”

The court also wrote in its verdict that Rocky and his entourage had “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground. The artist has also thrown the victim to the ground and stepped on his arm.”

Rocky and his two co-defendants have been ordered to pay SEK 12, 500 ($1,303), which will be split three ways.

The rapper will not serve a custodial sentence, after spending almost a month behind bars in Sweden after his initial arrest.

He was released at the beginning of August, following calls for his freedom from the likes of Kim Kardashian, Tyler The Creator and US President Donald Trump.

Speaking for the first time after his release earlier this month, Rocky thanked fans for their support during his prison stint.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks,” he wrote.

“I can’t begin to describe how humbling how grateful I am for all of you. This has been a very difficult and humbling experience.”