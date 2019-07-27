At least he still has his sense of humour

Following his recent arrest in Stockholm, A$AP Rocky listed his nickname as “pretty mother fucker” in Swedish police documents, it is being reported.

The Harlem rapper was arrested in Stockholm on July 2 along with two members of his entourage on suspicion of assault following a performance at the Smash music festival.

It has since been claimed that Rocky has been held in “inhumane conditions” while in prison, with the case prompting an outpouring of support from artists such as Tyga and Tyler, the Creator, who vowed that he would never perform in Sweden again as a result of the case.

It is now being reported that when Swedish authorities questioned the rapper about other aliases and nicknames, Rocky listed “pretty mother fucker” as one of them.

“Yes. Rocky, A$AP Rocky, pretty mother fucker, I can’t think of any more,” the ‘Testing’ MC reportedly told investigators, according to The Blast.

Rocky now looks set to face trial after being charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, according to reports. The two men who were with him at the time of the altercation have also been charged with assault.

The Swedish prosecutor in charge said he decided a crime had been committed – despite claims of self-defence and provocation – after “studying the videos made available to the inquiry”.

“It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the internet,” Daniel Suneson of the City Public Prosecution Office added.

He also said that the alleged victim’s statement was supported by witness statements.

A date has not yet been set for trial.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump recently lent his support to the ongoing case, saying that he was going to try and secure A$AP Rocky’s release after Kanye West brought the case to his attention.

“Just spoke to Kanye West about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration,” he tweeted at the time. “I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

Once news broke that charges were going to be made against the rapper, Trump responded, tweeting that he was “very disappointed” that Sweden’s prime minister was “unable to act.”

Sweden’s government later responded, telling Donald Trump that it won’t intervene over A$AP Rocky’s impending court case.

A spokesman for the Swedish government said: “Sweden and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven have been very clear in the dialogue with both the White House and directly with the American president. In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law and the government cannot interfere in legal proceedings.”