Watch A$AP Rocky on the run from the cops in bizarre ‘Babushka Boi’ video

The release was previewed earlier this week

A$AP Rocky has shared his new single ‘Babushka Boi’ along with its official video – stream it below.

The US rapper previewed the release on Monday, sharing a trailer for the new visuals in which he danced with eccentric prison inmates behind bars. Rocky had previously aired the cut at a number of his live shows.

Now, the studio version of ‘Babushka Boi’ has been unveiled – marking A$AP Rocky’s first new material since being released from prison in Sweden earlier this month.

Beginning with a shot of a police van on the top of a hill, the single’s colourful video sees Rocky portray an escaped fugitive who robs a bank at gunpoint. Later, he and his pals drive around town in a classic car on the run from pig-faced cops. The bizarre clip concludes with the criminals shooting the police and cooking them into packs of ‘Grandma’s finest’ sausages.

The new track comes after the conclusion of A$AP Rocky’s arrest in Sweden, a high-profile case which prompted solidarity from fellow rappers like Tyler, the Creator, Quavo and Tyga, as well as support from US President Donald Trump. The artist was found guilty of assault this month following a brawl in Stockholm in July, and was ordered to pay damages.

A$AP Rocky’s first gig back following his release took place on August 11 at the Real Street Festival in California. He began the performance with a mask covering his face, before telling the crowd: “I’m so happy to be here right now, y’all don’t even understand.”