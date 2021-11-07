A$AP Rocky opens up about Swedish prison: “That shit was trash”

A$AP Rocky has opened up about being imprisoned in Sweden back in 2019, describing the whole ordeal as “scary” and “trash”.

The rapper gave an interview on Desus & Mero, where the comedians joked about Rocky’s experience being locked up in Sweden two years ago, and following that with the coronavirus pandemic the following year.

“It was a little scary because I wasn’t familiar with that country,” Rocky said. “Then, their rules is different. No bail system, none of that stuff. That shit was trash.”

Advertisement

The Harlem rapper was arrested in July of 2019 in Stockholm on suspicion that he and his entourage had assaulted a man. He was released that August before being found guilty of assault and handed a suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages.

Despite his experience, Rocky joked with the comedians about the prison’s decor, saying “For what it’s worth, though, the IKEA furniture was nice in there.”

Rocky had previously spoken about his incarceration in his recent documentary Stockholm Syndrome, where he revealed that the involvement of former US president Donald Trump “made it a little worse”.

“In reality, I had no problem saying thank you to the man [Trump], especially if he helped me,” Rocky said.

“That’s the narrative they pushin’: that he got me out. And he didn’t free me. If anything, he made it a little worse.”

Advertisement

Rocky also elaborated on his new music, after having previously revealed in May that his new album, tentatively titled ‘All Smiles’, was almost 90 per cent complete.

“I kinda been in the zone,” Rocky told Desus & Mero.

“Trying to isolate from everything, to try and stay focused and try not to be too influenced by everything but still keep my eye on what’s going on and stuff. I just been low-key.”

At the end of last month, Rocky’s debut mixtape ‘LIVE.LOVE.A$AP’ arrived on streaming services following a decade since its initial release.

In July, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted shooting a new music video together in New York City. The pair recently confirmed they were dating after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship, with Rocky also revealing that he has been busy at work on new music with the singer.