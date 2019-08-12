Watch A$AP Rocky perform his first gig since being released from prison in Sweden

The final verdict in his case is expected later this week

A$AP Rocky has played his first gig in the US since being released from prison in Sweden. Check out footage from the show below.

Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) had been in custody since July 3 after being arrested on suspicion of assault following an alleged fight between his entourage and another man.

He was released on August 2 and given permission to leave the country while awaiting the final verdict in his case, which is expected to be announced on August 14.

Last night, (August 11) the rapper performed a set at the Real Street Festival in California – you can view footage below.

He started the performance with a mask covering his face, before telling the crowd: “I’m so happy to be here right now, y’all don’t even understand.

“That was a scary, humbling experience but I’m here right now. God is good, man. I can’t thank God enough, man, that was crazy. Hip hop never looked so strong together.”

Donald Trump was one of the first to share the news of Rocky’s release earlier this month.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden,” the president revealed. “It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!”

According to The New York Times, Anne Ramberg, secretary general of the Swedish Bar Association, said in a telephone interview that the decision to release Rocky was not unusual. She declined to comment on the merits of the case, but said that his release would normally be a sign that he will be found not guilty, or if he is convicted, that he will be sentenced to time served.

With support coming from the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Tyga and Machine Gun Kelly, an unlikely show of support came from Rod Stewart, who gave his support to “my mate” Rocky.