A$AP Rocky performs Red Hot Chili Peppers support slot – after their set

A$AP Rocky was so late to arrive at a recent show in Manchester where he was scheduled to provide support for headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers that the band ended up performing before him.

Signs at the concert at Old Trafford, Manchester informed those in attendance that A$AP Rocky would close the performance following an opening set by Thundercat, Clout reports. Red Hot Chili Peppers would go on next to play their set before the rapper closed the show with a 20-minute set, which some users on social media found amusing.

One Twitter user wrote, “So some dude called A$AP rocky was supposed to support Red Hot Chilli Peppers and arrived late to the gig so had to perform after them. When he arrived he came dressed like a bin man and everyone was leaving when he went on,” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Another mused if Liam Gallagher may have been the cause behind A$AP Rocky’s delayed performance, writing: “do u think asap rocky didn’t wanna play manchester bc he’s still upset that liam gallagher called him whatsapp ricky?”

See some other bemused comments by concertgoers below.

A$AP Rocky turned up late as support for Red Hot Chili Peppers so they announced he was on after Chili Peppers instead. Of course every fucker is leaving because 90% of the people here are bald dads. ASAP Rocky more like Late Rocky am I right lads pic.twitter.com/n5wxEYCufM — Gray (@jackcleggmcr) June 22, 2022

I was so surprised that ASAP Rocky turned up last night but I would’ve never guessed that he’d come on after chilli peppers, play 2 songs, then leave 😭🤣 — hayley 🌮 (@hayleynxrth) June 23, 2022

No wonder ASAP Rocky was late, he’s been tarmacking the A1 pic.twitter.com/S8itjfwab6 — Kieran Geach (@kierangeach) June 22, 2022

Red Hot Chilli Peppers kicked off their world stadium tour on June 4 at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville in support of the new album ‘Unlimited Love’. The LP is the band’s first new record since 2016’s The Getaway’ and the first to feature long-serving guitarist John Frusciante in over a decade.

NME‘s Ali Shutler was in attendance for the Barcelona leg of the tour, calling the performance a “viciously playful 100-minute set hat sees the band show off their impressive legacy but also underlines why they’re still such a daring rock band.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers have also told NME that they have a “loose plan” to release another new album, with frontman Anthony Kiedis revealing, “We’re gonna put out music by the handful – literally,”

“Don’t be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future. We have a lot of shit to turn people onto.”

Frusciante added that there is a “loose plan” for a follow-up album to ‘Unlimited Love’, and that the band “recorded almost 50 pieces of music” during sessions with producer Rick Rubin.