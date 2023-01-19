A$AP Rocky shares new single ‘Same Problems?’, says fourth album is “finished”

A$AP Rocky has shared a new track called ‘Same Problems?’, and revealed that his fourth studio album is “finished”.

The New York-born artist premiered the song last month as part of his Amazon Music Live Thursday Night Football performance, with the studio version landing on streaming services yesterday (January 18).

‘Same Problems?’ sees A$AP reflect on the role he’s potentially played in perpetuating violence within the rap music scene.

“How many problems get solved?/ Am I a product of things that I saw?/ How many problems get solved?/ Am I proud of the things in my songs?” he asks in the single’s chorus.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, A$AP explained that he wrote the track because he “was feeling remorse”.

“I think I was feeling plight. I think I was also feeling a sense of guilt, because every time we lose somebody in our community, we all – especially me – have a habit of just saying things like, ‘It’s messed up. It’s wrong. Why do these kind of things happen?'” he said.

“You ask a bunch of questions and usually… I never took time out to really understand that I was part of the problem because I was contributing those kind of lyrics and whatnot to songs.”

You can listen to ‘Same Problems?’ above.

A$AP also promised that the follow-up to his third album ‘Testing’ (2018) was “coming”.

“It’s finished and we just putting the finishing touches on it,” he said. “The new stuff is me being vulnerable, and it’s just no filter, and just where I’m at, at my stage. My age and how I see things, my peers, the younger kids, the older cats, it’s just my perspective.”

Last month saw A$AP Rocky release a new track he made for the video game Need For Speed Unbound, ‘Shittin’ Me’.