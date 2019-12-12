A$AP Rocky returns to Sweden and delivers a prison-themed performance

A$AP Rocky has returned to Sweden for the first time following his arrest earlier this year.

The rapper returned to perform a huge show at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe arena after he was arrested on suspicion of assault over the summer.

He was released on August 2 before being found guilty of assault and handed a suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages.

Advertisement

The performance opened with a group of dancers attempting to break free from metal cages – which many fans thought was a direct reference to his month-long incarceration during the summer.

Later in the show, A$AP Rocky joked that he felt like “an honouree Swede as this point.” You can watch footage of the show below.

Asap Rocky’s show in Sweden was an EXPERIENCE 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/COtutGGzLm — Top Shelf Rap (@Top_Shelf_Rap) December 12, 2019

Mash pit vibes w/ @asvpxrocky in Sweden 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ph0J8Fq6x — The HipHop Junkie (@_quanwilliams) December 12, 2019

They are lit in Sweden w/ @asvpxrocky 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/udmYsRV7rD — The HipHop Junkie (@_quanwilliams) December 12, 2019

My man @asvpxrocky really brought the fire tonight in stockholm sweden #asaprocky pic.twitter.com/43zhXXCXJn — lydia (@skunxtattoos) December 11, 2019

Advertisement

Back in November, A$AP Rocky said that he was planning to use his return to Sweden as a chance to help immigrants who didn’t have the same legal support as he did when he was arrested.

Speaking of his return, he told TMZ: “When I was in Sweden I met so many people like myself, you know?

“And all of those immigrants didn’t really have the kind of support that they needed and me being a celebrity, I had worldwide coverage.

“We had the American embassy, and these people come from countries where they don’t have help and Sweden take in immigrants and shit like that. So I just felt like I wanted to give back. I didn’t know how, when I was locked up all those fans were showing me support, on television I would wake up and see it.”

Rocky added: “I feel like they don’t want us to go back, they want us to be scared to go over there. ‘I think it’s brave what I’m doing and we are donating to this immigration service to help a lot of immigrants get the right kind of help that they need inside, because some people are sitting in jail for 10 months, two years and they never see a judge, it’s crazy.”

The original incident in July saw the rapper experiencing an outpouring of global support from rappers including Tyler, The Creator, who vowed to never return to Sweden and even US President Donald Trump.