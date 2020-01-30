A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Meek Mill to headline Wireless Festival 2020

Meek Mill is to make his UK debut at Wireless Festival 2020, where he’ll join A$AP Rocky and Skepta in headlining the main stage.

The Philadelphia rapper will top the bill at Finsbury Park on Sunday July 5, topping off a weekend that sees A$AP headlining on Friday night (July 3) and Skepta on Saturday (July 4).

A$AP’s performance comes after he was forced to pull out of a headline slot in 2019, following his arrest for assault in Sweden.

Advertisement

They’ll be supported by an impressive supporting bill across the weekend, including the likes of Quality Control Takeover, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, D-Block Europe, AJ Tracey, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Burna Boy, Playboi Carti, Doja Cat, Aitch, Koffee, City Girls and Tiffany Calver & Friends.

Other acts set to appear across the weekend include Rico Nasty, NLE Choppa, Steel Banglez, Nafe Smallz, Jay1, Young T & Bugsey, Polo G, Pop Smoke, DigDat, Kida Kudz, Darkoo and Lil Tecca.

Tickets are on sale here and fans can buy them right now.

Ahead of Wireless, AJ Tracey will also perform at the NME Awards 2020 next month.

A recent NME Big Read cover star, West London rapper Tracey joined the previously announced performers Yungblud and Beabadoobee, as well The 1975 – who’ll be closing the night with a five-song set.

Advertisement

“Proper excited to be both performing and nominated at this year’s NME awards,” said Tracey. “It’s going to be a good night!”