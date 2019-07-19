A$AP Rocky to remain in Swedish prison for at least another week

The rapper is said to be a "flight risk".

A$AP Rocky will remain incarcerated in a Swedish jail for another week, after prosecutors were permitted more time to investigate an alleged assault.

The rapper – real name Rakim Mayers – has been held since the beginning of July, when he was arrested in Stockholm. He was ordered to be held for two weeks following the arrest while police investigate claims he and his entourage assaulted a man.

Swedish prosecutors now have until 25 July to decide whether to charge him with the offence, Stockholm District Court has confirmed. One of the rapper’s alleged victims is also being investigated for abuse, assault and attempted assault.

According to prosecutor Daniel Suneson, the rapper is still being held because he poses a “flight risk”.

“This gives us time to complete the investigation,” said Suneson.

He added: “We have worked intensively with the investigation and need more time, until Thursday next week in order to complete the preliminary investigation.”

This comes after the hip-hop community rallied around to support the incarcerated star, with the likes of Quavo and Tyler, The Creator calling for his release.

In an unlikely intervention, Kim Kardashian yesterday called on US President Donald Trump to intervene in the case.

According to TMZ, Kanye West urged his wife to get in touch with President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who then took the situation to the President himself. Earlier today, Kardashian posted on Twitter to thank the President for his apparent efforts.

Another unlikely show of support came from Rod Stewart, who gave his support to “my mate” Rocky.