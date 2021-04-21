A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone have been announced as the new headliners of Rolling Loud Miami festival’s rescheduled 2021 edition.

The festival, which was postponed from 2020 to 2021 owing to the coronavirus crisis, was going to take place this July 6-8 before later being moved to July 23-25. A$AP Rocky was headlining along with Future and Wiz Khalifa, but Travis Scott and Post Malone have since replaced the latter two acts.

The three-day event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida will also feature Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Young Thug, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti and “special guest” Bobby Shmurda.

Also on the lineup is Gucci Mane, T-Pain, Kodak Black, Tyga, Gunna, Swae Lee, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, City Girls, Rod Wave, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Nav, Polo G, Sheck Wes, Bfb Da Packman, Ski Mask the Slump God, Curren$y, Fetty Wap, Chief Keef, Wale, Lil Tjay, Lil Yachty, Young Dolph and Rico Nasty.

Many of this year’s performers were originally booked to perform during the earlier instalment.

ROLLING LOUD MIAMI 2021 ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 23 @ 12PM EThttps://t.co/f7fXFBLWlU pic.twitter.com/rWrVPMpo6t — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) April 19, 2021

The festival said it will honour all passes for those who held onto their Miami 2020 tickets and will grant refunds to ticketholders who are no longer able to attend.

Limited tickets for the festival go on sale April 23 at 12pm ET (5pm BST) here.

The event, which is billed as “the world’s largest hip-hop festival”, has become a key festival fixture in the US since debuting in 2015, with past editions being held in LA, Oakland and New York City.

Organisers said in a statement: “We want to extend a massive thank you to all of our ragers who have held onto their tickets.

“We are also working on sweetening the deal for those of you who choose to keep your tickets in addition to the rage pack you already earned from the last reschedule.”