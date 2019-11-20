A$AP Rocky vows to “help immigrants” as he returns to Sweden for first time since arrest

"All of those immigrants didn’t really have the kind of support that they needed and me being a celebrity, I had worldwide coverage."

A$AP Rocky has said he’s planning to use his return to Sweden as a chance to help immigrants who didn’t have the same legal support as he did when he was arrested.

The rapper will return to Stockholm for a huge show in December, marking his return to the country after he was arrested earlier on suspicion of assault.

He was released on August 2 before being found guilty of assault and handed a suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages.

Speaking of his return, he told TMZ: “When I was in Sweden I met so many people like myself, you know?

“And all of those immigrants didn’t really have the kind of support that they needed and me being a celebrity, I had worldwide coverage.

“We had the American embassy, and these people come from countries where they don’t have help and Sweden take in immigrants and shit like that. So I just felt like I wanted to give back. I didn’t know how, when I was locked up all those fans were showing me support, on television I would wake up and see it.”

Rocky added: “I feel like they don’t want us to go back, they want us to be scared to go over there. ‘I think it’s brave what I’m doing and we are donating to this immigration service to help a lot of immigrants get the right kind of help that they need inside, because some people are sitting in jail for 10 months, two years and they never see a judge, it’s crazy.”

The original incident in July saw the rapper experiencing an outpouring of global support from rappers including Tyler, The Creator, who vowed to never return to Sweden and even US President Donald Trump.

Discussing the chance of a similar incident occurring again, he said: “Man, you know all of that is just… sometimes that kind of shit is inevitable.

“I’m not concerned with that, we are just trying to stay positive in light of all of this and trying to be optimistic. ‘I’m going to the no-go zone, that’s where all the immigrants live and that’s where the cops don’t go out there and stuff.”

The show will see him returning to Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe to play a show on December 11.

A cut of proceeds will reportedly go to local charity FARR, the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups.

Last month, he also provided fans with an update about what to expect from his new music.