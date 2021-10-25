A$AP Rocky’s debut mixtape ‘LIVE.LOVE.A$AP’ is finally coming to streaming services

A 10th anniversary edition of A$AP Rocky‘s acclaimed debut mixtape ‘LIVE.LOVE.A$AP’ is coming to streaming services this week.

The 2011 project, which featured the Harlem rapper’s breakout records ‘Peso’ and ‘Purple Swag’, will be added to DSP’s on Friday (October 29) with the inclusion of a new song called ‘Sandman’, produced by Kelvin Krash and Clams Casino.

‘LIVE.LOVE.A$AP’ arrived after Rocky famously signed a $3million deal with RCA Records and Polo Grounds Music after a bidding war was launched for him. In January 2013, he released his debut studio album ‘Long. Live. A$AP’.

The anniversary edition of ‘LIVE.LOVE.A$AP’ will be missing three tracks from the original: ‘Keep It G’, ‘Kissin’ Pink’ and ‘Out of This World’.

You can check out a video announcing the release, which looks back at the impact of the mixtape, below.

Rocky is among several rappers who have added their old mixtapes to streaming services in recent years. Wiz Khalifa added ‘Kush & Orange Juice’ to DSPs a couple of years ago, followed soon after by Big K.R.I.T.‘s ‘K.R.I.T. Wuz Here’, Lil Wayne‘s ‘No Ceilings’ and Big Sean’s ‘Detroit’.

Earlier this month, Mac Miller‘s 2014 mixtape ‘Faces’ arrived on streaming services.

Originally released as a free project on May 11, 2014 (Mother’s Day in the US that year), the tape features appearances from Schoolboy Q, Rick Ross, Thundercat, Vince Staples, Mike Jones, Earl Sweatshirt and more.

In July, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted shooting a new music video together in New York City. The pair recently confirmed they were dating after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship, with Rocky also revealing that he has been busy at work on new music with the singer.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky has shared a snippet of a new track in a recent advert for PacSun, the California-based clothing company that Rocky was recently named a guest Creative Director of.