A$AP Rocky’s Swedish lawyer “shot in head and chest”

Several people have been arrested.

The Swedish lawyer who represented rapper A$AP Rocky in his assault case has reportedly been shot.

Henrik Olsson Lilja was leaving his apartment in Stockholm on Friday morning when a gunman shot him in the head and chest.

The shooter reportedly jumped into a waiting SUV and sped away. Olsson Lilja was still inside the apartment building when he was shot and contacted police from a neighbour’s phone.

He was taken to a local hospital at 8.59AM on Friday morning, although his current physical condition is currently unclear.

Police are reportedly treating the shooting as an isolated incident and said that “several people” have been arrested for questioning.

According to Swedish newspaper Expressen, a female former high-ranking lawyer has been arrested. The shooter has been identified as a man.

“The police have arrested several people for questioning. The investigation is at an intense stage and the police are working on several different fronts to make progress,” the Swedish Police Authority wrote on its website.

It is currently unclear if the shooting is linked to ASAP Rocky.

Olsson Lilja first represented the rapper when he was initially taken into custody after assaulting a 19-year-old man in July. He did not represent the rapper at trial, as he was replaced before it began.

ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, was found guilty of assault last month after spending almost four weeks in jail. He was handed a suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages after a 19-year-old man was attacked by the musician and two of his friends in the Swedish capital on June 30.