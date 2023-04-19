Aaron Carter’s cause of death revealed

Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been confirmed.

In a new document shared by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner on Tuesday (April 18), it was revealed that Carter’s primary cause of death was drowning. Secondary causes of death listed were the effects of alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling difluoroethane, also known widely as huffing. The manner of Carter’s death has been listed as an accident.

Aaron Carter was found unresponsive in a bathroom at his house in California in November last year. He was pronounced dead after paramedics reached the scene.

Following Carter’s death, his brother and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter paid tribute to the star. “My heart is broken,” he wrote on Instagram. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Nick Carter added: “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

The Backstreet Boys star also set up a children’s mental health fund in the wake of Carter’s death. The fund was launched to benefit On Our Sleeves, with Nick saying he and his sister Angel hoped fans would “celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope”.

On March 1, Carter’s mother Jane Schneck posted on Facebook, saying she was “still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son”. In the post, she shared “death scene photos” of the star’s bathroom “because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose”.