Aaron Carter memoir delayed by publisher “out of respect for the Carter family”

The release of Aaron Carter‘s unfinished memoir has been delayed by its publisher “out of respect for the Carter family”.

Just days after the singer died at his California home last week (November 5), it was revealed that Carter was working on a memoir before his death, titled (My Father’s Son): Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story Of An Incomplete Life. It was then announced for release tomorrow (November 15).

After the late singer’s manager called it a “heartless money grab,” publisher Ballast Books revealed that the release of the book has been delayed.

The publisher’s rep, Scott Atherton, said in a statement: “My client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time. Mr. Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son and a friend to many still grieving for him.”

After a rep for Carter said the release of the book was “against Aaron’s wishes” (via Page Six), Atherton refuted that claim in his statement.

“Aaron Carter wanted his story told,” he said. “And he wanted our client, Andy Symonds, a well-respected journalist and author, to tell that story with all its beauty and rawness.

“Public attention has recently focused on a small number of interactions during Mr. Carter’s early years. The more important story is about Mr. Carter’s life and what people can learn from his professional success, personal struggles and tragic passing.”

It has also been revealed by TMZ that Carter died without a will, and that The State of California will decide who inherits his estate.

After news of the memoir’s release broke, Hillary Duff – who dated the late singer on and off between 2000-2003 – criticised the impending release of Carter’s incomplete, posthumous memoir.

She has said that its content – some of which includes a claim that she and Carter lost their virginity to one another as young teenagers – is “unverified click-bait”.

Carter’s death was confirmed last Saturday after Los Angeles police officers found his body at his home in Lancaster, California. The family of the 34-year-old star, who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, are now investigating the cause of his death.

Duff told Billboard: “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalise on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work.”

She added to the Daily Mail: “To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. During the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.