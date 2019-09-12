Aaron Carter opens up about battle with schizophrenia, manic depression and anxiety

“This is my reality...I have nothing to hide.”

Aaron Carter has opened up about his extensive history of mental health problems, discussing his diagnosis with personality disorder, schizophrenia, manic depression, and acute anxiety.

The 31-year-old pop singer has previously been vocal about his struggles with eating disorders. Now in a new interview with The Doctors on US TV, Carter has revealed how he’s currently taking six different drugs to help stabilise his health.

“I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole,” he said. “This is my reality … hi. I have nothing to hide.”

The episode also saw Carter speak to his mother Jane on the programme, as part of an intervention to help her overcome her drinking problem.

“Her drinking is 5 a.m. in the morning she wakes up, she drinks a whole bottle of vodka … I’m the only one that goes down there and visits my mom,” Carter explained. “I see her in the craziest, most toxic, unhealthy place in the world.”

Yesterday, Carter took to Twitter to discuss his journey to improve his way of life and mental health as well as relations with his family.

“I’m not perfect,” he told his fans. “But I’m doing my best to grow and learn from all my mistakes just like every other person in this world to anyone that I’ve hurt I’m sorry I’m learning and growing tell my friends that know me I love you with all my heart.

“I’m a good person. I’ve worked my whole life and had crazy ups and downs and then been broke on my ass multiple times so I’m proud of where I am today and I’m doing my best to be the patriarch of my family. It’s not easy being the youngest but I love my family.”

This comes after Carter checked into rehab in 2017, saying that he was “focussing all his attention on being the best person and performer possible”.

For help and advice on mental health: