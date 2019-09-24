Aaron Carter responds to brother Nick’s claim he ‘threatened to kill his wife and child’: “The truth shall set you free”

"The truth shall set you free"

Aaron Carter has shared a lengthy and emotional post denying his brother Nick‘s claims that he “threatened to kill his wife and child“.

The two pop siblings made headlines when it emerged that Nick had filed a restraining order demanding Aaron must keep 100 feet away from him, his wife, children and other family members.

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” wrote Nick. “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

“We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.” He captioned the tweet with the hashtags #mentalhealth #GunControlNow #GunControl.

After Aaron also opened up on his extensive mental health problems and discussed his diagnosis with personality disorder, schizophrenia, manic depression, and acute anxiety, fans have since taken online to voice their concern for the singer. Now, he’s shared a lengthy message calling to be left alone, and further denying Nick’s claims against him.

“I’m well aware many of you have shown concern for me over the past few weeks,” wrote Aaron. “Having people who genuinely care for you is something that should never be taken for granted. For as long as I can remember, I’ve chased unconditional love and hoped for true stability in my family. I’ve spent most of my adult life seeking validation from these same people.”

“I started to get a chip on my shoulder when I kept coming up short on something that doesn’t cost a thing. LOVE. All I want is Love. What has transpired recently does not represent my true wants or needs. I’ve been fighting fire with fire, something I still need to work on. Some have pointed and laughed, but many many more have shown genuine support for what I’ve been vulnerable enough to share.”

He continued: “For the record: I’m okay.”

Aaron added: “I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone’s life. It was hurtful for me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me. What’s actually more hurtful though, is knowing how effected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made.”

“With that in mind, I ask everyone to please leave me alone and let the legal system do their thing.”

This comes after Carter checked into rehab in 2017, saying that he was “focussing all his attention on being the best person and performer possible”.

For help and advice on mental health: