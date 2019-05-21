Aaron Carter says Michael Jackson behaved inappropriately “one time” during their friendship

The pop star previously hit out at accusations made in 'Leaving Neverland'

Aaron Carter has claimed that Michael Jackson behaved inappropriately “one time” during their friendship.

The pop star was friends with Jackson when he was a teenager and recently hit out at accusations made in Leaving Neverland.

“Why not do it when he was alive?” said Carter of Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s testimony. “Why not do it when he was being accused of all of these molestation charges. Why not do it then and actually indict a perpetrator?”



With Carter later saying that he would share details about his “own experience” with the King of Pop, the singer has now recalled one encounter that he deems inappropriate.

Speaking in a clip taken from an upcoming episode of US reality show, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Carter explained: “Michael was a really good guy, as far as I know, a really good guy. He never did anything that was inappropriate.”

He added: “Except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate.”

Last month, Carter said that he had reacted in a way that was “a little aggressive” towards the allegations from Robson and Safechuck.

“Everyone has their own stories and everyone has their own situations…in regards to that situation,” he explained. “I actually have my own experience that happened with Michael, so I’m gonna be talking about in the future.”

Speaking previously on his relationship with Jackson, Aaron Carter said: “I remember having the time of my life with Michael, I was about 15-years-old. I hung out with Michael Jackson, I stayed at his house, I stayed in his bedroom … it’s hard for me to understand that – how am I supposed to understand that when my own personal experience with him was gentle and beautiful and loving and embracing.”

Michael Jackson denied any wrongdoing before his death.