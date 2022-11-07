Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during recent London Show

The Backstreet Boys have paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter during a recent show at London’s O2 Arena.

Aaron Carter – the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick – was found dead at his home in Southern California last week (November 5). Carter, who launched his music career as a child in the late 90s, was aged 34 at the time of his death. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his bathtub after police received a 911 call at 11am local time.

Now, Nick and his fellow Backstreet Boys bandmates have led an onstage tribute to Aaron, playing an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’. Footage from the concert — which formed part of the band’s ongoing tour in support of their 2019 album ‘DNA’ — shows vocalist Kevin Richardson addressing Carter’s death to the crowd.

“Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts,” Richardson said, “because we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognise him.” He continued: “Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday, and he’s a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love, all your well-wishes, and all your support.”

As Richardson was speaking, Nick could be seen wiping away tears before receiving hugs from his bandmates as the crowd cheered. Richardson explained that the choice of ‘No Place’ was “very special” to them, because “that song is about family”. Bandmate Howie Dorough later launched into a rendition of ‘Breathe’, from the Backstreet Boys’ 2013 album ‘In a World Like This’.

Most emotional moment of the Backstreet Boys concert so far. They made a speech about Aaron Carter.

Not a dry eye in the o2. pic.twitter.com/YBpTz6neVc — All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) November 6, 2022

Saw @backstreetboys tonight. Very emotionally charged show. Beautiful tribute to Aaron Carter. I am exhausted. pic.twitter.com/vQy8S17CaK — Jon D Barker 📸🏳️‍🌈🤟🏻 (@JonDBarker) November 6, 2022

The concert tribute adds to the swathe of recent well-wishes sent to the Carters from the music world and beyond. Yesterday (November 6), boy band New Kids On The Block and songwriter Diane Warren were among those to pay tribute to the late singer, alongside the likes of actors Hillary Duff and Melissa Joan Hart. In his own tribute message, Nick shared a series of photographs of him and his brother to Instagram.

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know,” Aaron’s accompanying caption read. “I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

Aaron Carter’s passing marked the second time that a member of the Carter family has died young under tragic circumstances. In 2012, Aaron and Nick’s sister Leslie passed away at the age of 25 from a reported drug overdose. She, too, had pursued a music career; her song ‘Like Wow’ was released in 2001 and featured on the soundtrack to Shrek.

