Aaron Carter weighs in on Machine Gun Kelly vs Eminem beef, says he’d “rip apart” Kelly in freestyle battle

"I’m from Dade County I know where you’re from."

Aaron Carter has weighed in on the long-running beef between Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem.

Kelly released track ‘Rap Devil’ last year, which saw him referencing Eminem’s sobriety and age. It was recorded in a locker room immediately after hearing a diss on Eminem’s ‘Kamikaze’.

Now, another has weighed in on the beef, with Carter going on Instagram Live to speak about how he was going to “come for” Kelly, saying: “I love [MGK], I think he’s great, but I’m better.”

Kelly then quote-tweeted the clip of the video, commenting: “this is amazing.”

Carter then responded to a tweet of Kelly’s, quote-tweeting it and saying that he would “rip [him] apart” in a freestyle battle.

“So much love man keep doing your thing. Big fan. Much love,” he tweeted. “I’ll still rip you apart in a freestyle. I’m from Dade County I know where you’re from.”

Despite this, Carter then referenced ‘Killshot’, the Eminem diss track about Kelly, calling it ‘Killshit’ and taking Kelly’s side in the feud.

“KILLSHIT WAS SHIT COMPARED TO MGK’S Diss track @machinegunkelly don’t want it this smoke,” he tweeted.

Carter’s brother Nick recently secured a restraining order against him after he reportedly threatened to “kill his wife and child”.

Aaron then responded to the claim and order, saying: “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me.”

“I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone’s life,” he continued in a lengthy Instagram post.

“It was hurtful for me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me. What’s actually more hurtful though, is knowing how effected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made.”