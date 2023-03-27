Aaron Dessner pays tribute to Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Tramp’: “The first record I produced”

Aaron Dessner has taken to social media to pay tribute to Sharon Van Etten’s iconic album, ‘Tramp’, which he claims is the first record he ever produced. An anniversary edition of the album and a previously unreleased song have also been launched.

The producer took to Facebook yesterday to celebrate 11-years since the release of Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Tramp’ album.

Alongside sharing two images, Dessner also wrote a moving caption, explaining how the album impacted his career and stating that it still “remains so special” to him.

“Tramp was the first record I produced,” he said. “It remains so special to me and I’m deeply grateful to my dear friend @sharonvanhalen for trusting me on her journey and playing such an important part in mine.”

As well as working with Van Etten on the project, which was her third studio album, Dessner has also worked alongside artists including Taylor Swift and Girl In Red. He is also a member of Grammy Award-winning rock band, The National.

In the post, the producer also promoted the newly released deluxe anniversary edition of the album, which includes a previously unreleased song. Called ‘This Is Too Right’, the single was written at the time of the album’s release and mixed in Dessner’s garage in Brooklyn – but never made it into the final release.

A recently unearthed music video for the track ‘Serpents’ was also been released to celebrate the new anniversary edition of the album. Directed by Naomi Yang of American alt-rock band Galaxie 500, the single also features contributions from Dessner.

Discussing the release, Van Etten said: “I may have been just 30 when I made this album, but I was a lost, broken, vulnerable kid. All of the musicians on this album helped me come to life and perform in ways I never had before.”

Back in October, the singer-songwriter released a single from her ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’ album. Called ‘Never Gonna Change’, the track saw Van Etten sing about her son, as well as the struggle of “managing depression and anxiety” when in the midst of isolation.

The deluxe anniversary edition of Tramp is out now via Jagjaguwar. Limited edition LP pressings on vinyl are also available.