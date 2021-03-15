Aaron Dessner has paid tribute to Taylor Swift after the pair’s album ‘folklore’ won Album Of The Year at last night’s (March 14) Grammys.

The National‘s Dessner picked up the award, which made Swift the first woman to ever win the prestigious award three times, alongside co-producer Jack Antonoff at the Los Angeles ceremony.

Taking to Instagram to share his thanks after the ceremony, Dessner credited Swift with “restoring my faith in music.”

“It has been an incredible journey since Taylor first approached me to write with her,” he began. “From the moment she wrote Cardigan last April 28th — she unlocked a creative chemistry between us distinct from anything I’d previously experienced, and it led to the creation of two albums in 6 months that are incredibly dear to me — folklore and evermore.

“Thank you to the Recording Academy for recognising folklore tonight. Taylor, Jack and I could not be prouder of the work we’ve done together.”

After thanking his family, his bandmates in The National, Swift’s partner and ‘Folklore’ contributor Joe Alwyn, Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and more, Dessner thanked Swift individually for the opportunity to create their two 2020 albums together.

“I am constantly humbled by and grateful for our friendship and collaboration,” he wrote to Swift. “It’s such a strange thought that this time last year, we hadn’t even begun our journey together, since you are now such a big part of my life. You have restored my faith in music and the ways in which it can help me and others.

“In a year of such uncertainty and fear, I’m eternally grateful for the music we made. You generously shared your songwriting genius with me and others on these records — and made everyone involved feel appreciated and confident in their work. I can’t say enough positive things about you as an artist and a person.”

As well as picking up the Album Of The Year award, Swift, Dessner and Antonoff also performed a medley of tracks from ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’ at the ceremony.

Swift opened her appearance with ‘Cardigan’, sat on the roof of a cabin. For ‘August’, she joined Antonoff and Dessner inside the house, while all three stepped out onto the lawn for ‘Willow’.

You can catch up with all of the winners from the Grammys 2021 here now.