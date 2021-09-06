AB6IX announce upcoming sophomore studio album ‘Mo’ Complete’

South Korean boyband AB6IX have announced ‘Mo’ Complete’, their sophomore studio album.

Earlier today (September 6), the quartet revealed that they would be releasing their second studio album later this month. Titled ‘Mo’ Complete’, the forthcoming record will drop on September 27 at 6pm KST.

AB6IX also unveiled a “logo motion” teaser. The dynamic clip references the group’s debut EP ‘B:Complete’ as well as their most recent EP ‘Mo’ Complete: Have A Dream’, before it reveals the title of the upcoming full-length record.

Advertisement

The upcoming release will mark the boyband’s third comeback this year, after January’s ‘Salute: A New Hope’ and April’s ‘Mo Complete: Have A Dream’. The two EPs featured the title tracks ‘Stay Young’ and ‘Close’, respectively.

Three of the five tracks from the latter were co-written and -composed by lead vocalist Lee Daehwi. In a four-star review of AB6IX’s April release, NME’s Jovi Ho wrote that ‘Mo’ Complete: Have A Dream’ offers “a decent and spirited compilation of tried and true dance pop sounds”.

AB6IX debuted in May 2019 under Brand New Music with the mini-album ‘B:Complete’. They released their first full-length album ‘6ixense’ in October of the same year, as well as two other projects in 2020.

In other K-pop news, members HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul and Yves of LOONA have teamed up with producer Ryan Jhun on their new single ‘Not Friends’, which released last week. In the action-packed music video, the four idols go up against each other in a fight to the end.