AB6IX confess their love in vibrant new ‘Cherry’ MV

AB6IX have made their third comeback this year with their new single ‘Cherry’.

On September 27, the four-member group dropped the exciting new visual for ‘Cherry’, composed by member Lee Dae-hwi, and written by him and fellow member Park Woo-jin. The song acts as the lead single of their newly-released studio album ‘Mo’ Complete’.

In the new video, the quartet ditch their school uniforms to crash a diner and roller-rink, joyfully singing about young love. “You’re my cherry on top / Final round, got nothing to lose now / Imma give it a shot / Whether or not just go,” Lee sings.

Advertisement

Their sophomore album includes ten new tracks, some of which feature lyrics written by the boyband. Aside from ‘Cherry’, the other members of AB6IX – Jeon Woong and Kim Dong-hyun – also have writing credits on B-side tracks such as ‘Level Up’ and ‘3″‘, respectively.

Other tracks on the record also see multiple production and writing credits from several frequent AB6IX collaborators, including in-house Brand New Music producer OUOW who has worked on past AB6IX releases, as well as earattack and BOOMBASTIC, among others.

‘Mo’ Complete’ is AB6IX’s third comeback this year, after January’s ‘Salute: A New Hope’ and April’s ‘Mo Complete: Have A Dream’. The two mini-albums featured the title tracks ‘Stay Young’ and ‘Close’, respectively.

In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Jovi Ho described ‘Mo Complete: Have A Dream’ as one that “play[s] like an upbeat love letter to clubs and concerts sorely missed”.