AB6IX release ‘Life is Beautiful’ for soundtrack of Netflix K-drama ‘The Fabulous’

AB6IX have released ‘Life is Beautiful’, the group’s contribution to the soundtrack for Netflix K-drama The Fabulous.

The single, released as the first song on the series’ soundtrack, was accompanied by a music video treatment. It features the group’s members recording the track in the studio and clips from the drama.

‘Life is Beautiful’ is the group’s fourth Korean-language release of the year. Earlier this month, AB6IX released their sixth mini-album ‘Take A Chance’, led by title track ‘Sugarcoat’, which was co-produced by member Daehwi and written by Daehwi and Woojin.

Prior to this, the boyband released a special album ‘Complete With You’ in January and mini-album ‘A to B’ in May, led by the singles ‘1, 2, 3’ and ‘Savior’ respectively. A Japanese-language version of the latter was later released in August.

Netflix’s The Fabulous follows a group of friends who find themselves struggling to stay afloat in the competitive fashion industry, after dedicating their whole lives to establishing their careers there.

SHINee‘s Minho plays Ji Woo-min, a freelance retoucher, while Chae Soo-bin (Love in the Moonlight) plays Pyo Ji-eun, a public relations manager for a luxury brand. The Fabulous is slated for release on November 4 and will have an eight-episode run.