AB6IX drop preview for upcoming October mini-album ‘Take A Chance’

K-pop boyband AB6IX have previewed the songs on their upcoming album ‘Take A Chance’, due out in October.

The quartet shared the anticipated preview of their forthcoming record on YouTube on September 29 at midnight KST, featuring snippets of all seven tracks to be included on the new record ahead of its release on October 4 at 6pm KST.

Opener track ‘Paranoia’ and ‘Weightless’ were notably produced, composed and written by production team and frequent AB6IX collaborator BOOMBASTIC, while title track ‘Sugarcoat’ was co-composed by member Daehwi, while its lyrics were co-written by both Daehwi and Woojin. Other tracks on the new record also include B-sides ‘Complicated’, ‘Resonance’ and ‘Crow’. A Korean version of ‘Chance’ – the boyband’s first official English single released late last month – will also be released as part of the new album.

‘Take A Chance’ will be AB6IX’s third Korean-language comeback of 2022, following their January special album ‘Complete With You’ and May mini-album ‘A to B’, led by the singles ‘1, 2, 3’ and ‘Savior’ respectively. They later released the Japanese-language version of the latter in August.

Prior to the announcement of AB6IX’s comeback earlier this month, the boyband collaborated with rising American singer Reiley on a new English single ‘Moonlight’. That single marked AB6IX’s third time collaborating with a non-K-pop artist on music – the first being their team-up with ‘Juice’ singer Lizzo on a remix of ‘Truth Hurts’, released in 2019. The four-piece then joined forces with American boyband Why Don’t We on a remix of the latter’s 2020 song ‘Fallin’ (Adrenaline)’, which dropped in January 2021.

AB6IX first debuted under Brand New Music, an agency founded by Korean rapper Rhymer, with their mini-album ‘B:Complete’ in 2019.

Prior to this, members Donghyun, Woojin and Daehwi, represented the agency on the second season of reality competition Produce 101 in 2017, where they gained attention for their songwriting and producing abilities. Woojin and Daehwi later went on to join Wanna One, a temporary boyband formed through the show.