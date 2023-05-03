AB6IX announce new EP and tease world tour

K-pop boyband AB6IX are set to release new music and go on a world tour soon.

Over the weekend on April 30, AB6IX announced the upcoming release of their seventh EP, ‘The Future is Ours: Lost’. The forthcoming release will be the follow-up to their October 2022 release, ‘Take a Chance’.

The accompanying trailer for ‘The Future is Ours: Lost’ features eerie imagery of a graveyard and caskets, plus a darkroom with photos of the members hanging on a wire. ‘The Future is Ours: Lost’ will be released on May 29 at 6pm KST.

Following the EP’s announcement, AB6IX also revealed that they will be going on a world tour this year. The tour is titled ‘The Future’, after their upcoming EP, and is set to kick off in Seoul, South Korea later this month.

The boyband will hold a two-day concert on May 27 and 28 at the Yes24 Live Hall. The shows will also be available to stream online. More dates for their world tour are expected soon.

Earlier this year, AB6IX rapper Park Woo-jin released his debut solo mini-album ‘oWn’, alongside a video for title track ‘Top Tier’. It marked his first solo material since the track ‘Color Eye’ from AB6IX’s 2020 mini-album ‘5NALLY’.

Last year, AB6IX also released the song ‘Life is Beautiful’, for the soundtrack of the Netflix K-drama The Fabulous. The series starred Choi Minho of the K-pop boyband SHINee.

2022 also saw AB6IX release their first-ever English-language single, ‘Chance’. The song arrived with a music video featuring footage from the boyband’s ‘AB_NEW AREA’ global fan meeting tour.