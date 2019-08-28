Aftermath of Reading Festival 2019 captured in aerial photos

"We do everything that we can, but we need your help too."

The aftermath of Reading Festival has been pictured by a paraglider who captured aerial photos that show the tents and rubbish left behind.

Andy Bexx has headed to the skies to capture photos from the festival every year since 2016.

While this year’s photos show a mass of tents and rubbish on the site, Mr Bexx says that it appears to be tidier than in previous years.

“I was walking by the festival and I saw a lot of people carrying their tent out, I thought that was a good sign and that maybe the site from above would look cleaner after the festival had finished,” he wrote on Facebook.

“So tonight I took to the skies to get the usual Reading Festival Aftermath photos for 2019. It’s still a mess, but it’s actually slightly better than previous years!”

Mr Bexx’s photos show a relatively clear festival arena, but a sea of tents and rubbish is clearly visible in the photos focusing on the campsite.

Speaking at the start of the festival, Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn said: “We have put in place a number of initiatives to help Reading Festival goers take proactive decisions about their carbon footprint and deal with their stuff responsibly.

Read more: Reading and Leeds 2019: How the kids took back the iconic festival

“As a company we have committed to eliminating single use plastic by 2021 and reducing our carbon emissions by 50 per cent by 2030. We do everything that we can, but we need your help too.”

This comes after Glastonbury hailed festival-goers for making 2019 one of the greenest events yet. Boss Emily Eavis revealed on social media that 99.3% of tents were taken away from the festival by punters.

“That is absolutely incredible,” Eavis wrote. “HUGE thanks to the record numbers who loved the farm and left no trace!”