ABBA will be releasing new music this year, says Björn Ulvaeus

ABBA‘s Björn Ulvaeus has shared that the Swedish supergroup will be releasing some new music later this year.

In 2018, the Swedish pop group announced the intention to record new material – over 35 years on from their last foray into the studio. It was originally hoped that new music would have emerged by Christmas 2018, but they have yet to materialise.

Speaking in a new interview, Ulvaeus ruled out ABBA ever performing together on stage again, but did say that they will be releasing new music before the end of 2020.

Asked by CNBC when fans could expect some new music, the producer-songwriter replied: “I think sometime this year. Yes, I think so.”

His comments come after Benny Andersson said in February that the iconic group were hoping to release some new music later this year.

“They’re coming this year. I’m guessing after the summer,” he said. “But I can only guess, because I’m not really sure. But I would think so.”

A new song titled ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ was due to premiere on the BBC in December 2018. It was due to then be followed up by the release of another new song called ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’, but neither surfaced. It is unclear as to whether the new music Ulvaeus has mentioned includes these songs.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ulvaeus was asked what it was like to be back in the studio with the rest of ABBA after 35 years. “Oh, that was so great,” he replied. “It took half a minute and somehow we were back in time like we had been there yesterday as well. It was so strange.”

He added: “That feeling between us was extraordinary.”

Last week, ABBA‘s ‘Waterloo’ was crowned the UK’s favourite Eurovision song of all-time.

On May 16, a one-off BBC TV special called Come Together saw the British public vote on performances from previous years.

Hosted by Graham Norton, the show gave viewers the chance to vote on a shortlist compiled by experts and celebrity super fans, including Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills, Ken Bruce, Adele Roberts and Mel Giedroyc, as well as former UK acts SuRie and Nicki French.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that ABBA will be reissuing their entire back catalogue on coloured vinyl for the very first time.