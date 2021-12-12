ABBA open up about recent Grammy nomination

ABBA have joked that a new Grammy category should be made especially for groups like themselves who have been away for a long time.

The Swedish pop icons were recently nominated for their first ever Grammy award.

The group have been nominated for ‘Record Of The Year’ for ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ alongside artists including Olivia Rodrigo (‘Drivers License’), Billie Eilish (‘Happier Than Ever’), Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett (‘I Get a Kick Out of You’), Justin Bieber (‘Peaches’ featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon) and more.

Now, the group have joked that a new category should be “mandatory” for late-career returners like themselves.

In a statement to Variety about the nomination, they wrote: “A Grammy should be mandatory for those who dare leave 40 years between album releases. We suggest a new category. ABBA – Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid.”

It was announced earlier this week that ABBA’s new album, ‘Voyage’, has already gone Platinum.

The album, which debuted at number one on album charts in 18 countries – including the UK – broke multiple chart records and sold over one million copies during its first week.

To date, the album has already received over 275 million combined streams.

The album has now earned Platinum status within just the first month of its release.

Speaking on the early success of Voyage, the group said: “We are so happy that our fans seem to have enjoyed our new album as much as we enjoyed making it! We are absolutely over the moon to have an album at the top of the charts again”.

Last week, ABBA released the video for their first-ever Christmas song, ‘Little Things’.

Taken from the group’s new album, ‘Voyage’, the festive single is described as “a gentle reflection on the joy of Christmas morning and family time around this special time of year.”

The legendary quartet will showcase the record at a string of “revolutionary” concerts at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2022. Earlier this year, the event’s producers spoke to NME about what to expect from the “magical space circus”.

The spectacle was put together by former Klaxons member James Righton and features Little Boots (a self-confessed ABBA “mega-fan”) in its cast of live musicians. A dazzling official trailer arrived last month.