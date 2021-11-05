ABBA say they’d consider writing a UK Eurovision song for Dua Lipa

ABBA have suggested that they would be open to writing a UK Eurovision Song Contest entry for Dua Lipa.

The Swedish icons, whose new album ‘Voyage’ arrived today (November 5), won the annual music competition with ‘Waterloo’ back in 1974.

During an interview with BBC Breakfast this morning, the group’s Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson were asked to share their thoughts on the “new tactic” in selecting participating acts.

It was announced last month that TaP Music – the global music publishing and management company behind the likes of Lipa and Lana Del Rey – will collaborate with the BBC to choose a track and artist to represent the UK at the Song Contest next year.

In response, Andersson said that the new approach was “good”. Ulvaeus agreed: “Promising.”

“Picking an act is one thing, writing a song is different. So you need both a great song and a good act,” Andersson continued.

Asked if they would be up for penning a track to represent the UK, he said: “Oh, a UK entry? I don’t know.”

Ulvaeus dismissed the idea, saying that “it would depend on the artist”. Andersson replied: “But what’s the risk? You can’t be worse than last [place].”

After Ulvaeus said the participating singer needs to be “really good”, his bandmate turned and suggested “Dua Lipa”. “Yes,” Ulvaeus responded. You can watch the conversation in the video above.

The UK once again received nil points at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 for James Newman’s entry ‘Embers’. Måneskin won the competition for Italy with their track ‘Zitti E Buoni’.

Meanwhile, ABBA have released an additional batch of tickets for their “revolutionary” ‘Voyage’ live shows next year. They’ve also given fans a sneak peek at the concert in a dazzling official trailer.