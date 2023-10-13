ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog was initially “suspicious” of ‘Voyage’ show

ABBA‘s Agnetha Fältskog has revealed that she had early reservations about the ABBA Voyage show, sharing that she was initially “suspicious”.

Back in 2017, it was announced that the band would reunite in digital form in 2019. After the reunion tour was delayed, ABBA Voyage was finally announced in September 2021.

The virtual tour has been a huge hit at the purpose built ABBA Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – described by NME as “an epic avatar mega-mix from a brave new world” – and has now been extended into 2024.

Advertisement

However, Fältskog has revealed that she wasn’t totally convinced by the idea at first. The Swedish singer-songwriter – who today released her new album ‘A+’ – told The Guardian in a new interview: “I was a bit suspicious, I must say – you know, what is this?”

“We were working the whole of February [2020] to prepare – it doesn’t sound so much, but it was, performing the songs with all these technicians and all the things on your body. We were working really hard and I’ll be totally honest, I was not so comfortable with it.

“But after maybe four or five days you get into it: OK, I’ll go there again. Also, the music helps, because it gives us a very special feeling, and somewhere along the way I could just feel proud – they really want to see us again.”

Fältskog added that while she enjoyed the opening night, she would like to see the show again secretly, “Like a little mouse”. She added: “Sitting in the corner, just looking.”

She also praised the format of the tour as it doesn’t require her to be physically present. “I’m at home in my bed, and at the same time in London. It’s very cleverly done, isn’t it?”

Advertisement

Back in May ABBA Voyage celebrated one year since its premiere, and organisers marked the anniversary by releasing new images of the production.

The ABBA Voyage virtual concert series is currently set to run in London into 2024, with plans reported for the experience to be taken on a world tour.

Asked about what the future of the show involves, ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus told NME in the summer: “We hope to stay in this [London] venue for as long as we can. We hope they’ll have us for many years, and we might build other replicas of this in other places: Asia, Australia, North America. There are lots and promoters and cities that we’re talking to at the moment about that.

“Each one would take at least two years to build, but there will be announcements towards the end of this year or the beginning of next about where we actually are going. That’s if we’re going somewhere, which we will.”

Visit here for tickets ‘ABBA Voyage’ in London.