This summer, ABBA will be reissuing their entire back catalogue on coloured vinyl for the very first time.

All eight of the Swedish pop group’s albums will be neatly collected in a box set titled ‘ABBA: The Studio Albums’, complete with replicas of each LP’s original artwork.

The group’s 1973 debut album, ‘Ring Ring’ will be pressed on red vinyl, while 1974’s ‘Waterloo’ will be shared on an orange vinyl. Their timeless self-titled LP from 1975, boasting mega singles ‘SOS’ and ‘Mamma Mia’, will be presented in a silver hue.

1976’s ‘Arrival’ will be pressed on white vinyl, while ‘ABBA – The Album’ from 1977, 1979’s ‘Voulez-Vous’, and 1980’s ‘Super Trouper’ will be featured on green, blue, and gold vinyl, respectively.

The group’s final album together, 1981’s ‘The Visitors’, is set to come in a yellow variant.

The ‘ABBA: The Studio Albums’ box set arrives July 3 and can be pre-ordered here.

Earlier this year, Benny Andersson said the iconic group are hoping to release some new music later this year.

In a clip shared by ABBA Talk, the Swedish musician was asked where the ABBA songs were that he’s been promising for such a long time.

“They’re coming,” he answered in his native tongue. “They’re coming this year. I’m guessing after the summer. But I can only guess, because I’m not really sure. But I would think so.”