ABBA‘s Benny Andersson has shared a piano cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Learn To Fly’ to acknowledge Dave Grohl‘s decision to wear an ABBA top on stage at Glastonbury over the weekend.

Grohl joined Paul McCartney during the latter’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (June 25), where he sported a black top that had the gold ABBA logo printed on it.

The Foo Fighters frontman has been vocal about his love for ABBA over the years, saying back in September that he was open to the idea of playing drums for the band.

In a video that was posted on the ABBA Voyage Instagram account yesterday (June 28), Andersson is seen performing a short piano cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Learn To Fly’.

At the end of the rendition, Andersson reveals that he is wearing a Foo Fighters t-shirt – you can watch the full clip in the above post.

During that Glastonbury performance, Grohl joined McCartney’s other special guest, Bruce Springsteen, for a special set-closing performance of The Beatles song ‘The End’.

Grohl also performed The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and Wings’ ‘Band On The Run’ with McCartney, who praised the Foo Fighters frontman for making the journey to Worthy Farm. “This guy flew in especially to do this,” McCartney told the crowd, revealing how Grohl overcame flight cancellations from Los Angeles to make it in time for the set.

The moment also marked the first time that Grohl had appeared on stage since the death of his Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins in March.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters recently shared details of two ‘Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts’ that will take place this September.

Together with the rock icon’s family, Foo Fighters will celebrate Hawkins’ memory and music at two special gigs in London and Los Angeles. ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts’ will stop at Wembley Stadium on September 3 before taking over LA’s Kia Forum on September 27.