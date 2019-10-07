ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus praises Greta Thunberg, saying she has “superpowers”

"How can you stoop so low as to criticise the looks of a child?"

ABBA‘s Björn Ulvaeus has praised climate activist Greta Thunberg in a new video, saying she has “superpowers”.

The musician was speaking in a video message to Australia’s SBS news.

In the message, Ulvaeus goes on to describe Thunberg as a “populist nightmare”.

“She drives some people, mostly men, crazy, and I find it difficult to understand where that anger comes from,” the ABBA man continued.

“How can you stoop so low as to criticise the looks of a child? A young girl. The reason is of course the lack of counter-arguments.”

He added: “Even if you don’t think that everything Greta says or does is unquestionable, you have to admire her guts and her focus. It’s a monumental achievement to create a global mass movement from scratch in such a short time.”

Earlier this year, Ulvaeus revealed that new ABBA music will be arriving this autumn. A digital avatar tour is also set to take place this year.

It’s unlikely that you’ll ever see the band in the flesh though, especially at the world’s most famous festival – last week, Ulvaeus said that ABBA would never play Glastonbury.

Last month, Thunberg made a powerful speech about climate change to the UN Summit. It comes after a wave of global climate strikes, and the activist collaborating with The 1975 on a new song.