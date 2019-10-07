ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus praises Greta Thunberg, saying she has “superpowers”

Trending:

ABBA‘s Björn Ulvaeus has praised climate activist Greta Thunberg in a new video, saying she has “superpowers”.

The musician was speaking in a video message to Australia’s SBS news.

In the message, Ulvaeus goes on to describe Thunberg as a “populist nightmare”.

“She drives some people, mostly men, crazy, and I find it difficult to understand where that anger comes from,” the ABBA man continued.

“How can you stoop so low as to criticise the looks of a child? A young girl. The reason is of course the lack of counter-arguments.”

He added: “Even if you don’t think that everything Greta says or does is unquestionable, you have to admire her guts and her focus. It’s a monumental achievement to create a global mass movement from scratch in such a short time.”

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg protests outside the White House in Washington, DC in September 2019

Earlier this year, Ulvaeus revealed that new ABBA music will be arriving this autumn. A digital avatar tour is also set to take place this year.

It’s unlikely that you’ll ever see the band in the flesh though, especially at the world’s most famous festival – last week, Ulvaeus said that ABBA would never play Glastonbury.

Last month, Thunberg made a powerful speech about climate change to the UN Summit. It comes after a wave of global climate strikes, and the activist collaborating with The 1975 on a new song.