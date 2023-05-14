ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus says group’s success “all began at Eurovision”

Just before Loreen won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden, ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus addressed viewers at home with a special message on the annual show’s impact.

“The lives of some of the acts that you’ve seen tonight could be about to change forever,” Ulvaeus said in a video filmed remotely, aired while votes for this year’s grand finalists were being counted. “When ABBA walked onto that stage, we couldn’t even have imagined, 50 years later, we would have a museum about us, and that we would perform as avatars in ABBA Voyage.

“Our international success all began with Eurovision. So I want to say to all the acts who are waiting nervously right now – I just want to say ‘good luck’, and who knows where this journey will take you?”

Have a look at Ulvaeus’ Eurovision 2023 message below:

Björn’s appearance on the #Eurovision Grand Final, speaking about the success that #ABBA obtained after winning Eurovision. Credits: @bbceurovision pic.twitter.com/3lx1nLkMVk — ABBA Access | Fan Page (@ABBAaccess) May 13, 2023

ABBA won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with their classic song ‘Waterloo’, which in 2005 was voted the best winning song in the event’s then-50-year history. Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of that win, which is fitting – with Loreen having taken out the top prize last night (May 13), Eurovision will return to Sweden for its 2024 edition.

Opening Eurovision 2023 was last year’s winning act, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, with a performance of their own reigning track ‘Stefania’. Elsewhere during the night, notable moments included a cameo from Queen‘s Roger Taylor during a performance from Sam Ryder, and a medley of Liverpudlian hits covered by Eurovision alumni from the past two decades.