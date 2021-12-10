ABBA’s new album, ‘Voyage’, has already gone Platinum.

The album, which debuted at number one on album charts in 18 countries – including the UK – broke multiple chart records and sold over one million copies during its first week.

To date, the album has already received over 275 million combined streams.

The album has now earned Platinum status within just the first month of its release.

Speaking on the early success of Voyage, the group said: “We are so happy that our fans seem to have enjoyed our new album as much as we enjoyed making it! We are absolutely over the moon to have an album at the top of the charts again”.

Last week, ABBA released the video for their first-ever Christmas song, ‘Little Things’.

Taken from the group’s new album, ‘Voyage’, the festive single is described as “a gentle reflection on the joy of Christmas morning and family time around this special time of year.”

Speaking about the new track, all the proceeds of which are going to Unicef’s Global Child Protection Fund, ABBA said: “We think it is impossible to eradicate poverty without the empowerment of women. That’s why we support Unicef in protecting girls from sexual violence and empowering them through the Global Child Protection Fund.

“We have done so for many years with our song ‘Chiquitita’ and now we have decided to give Unicef a Christmas gift in the form of a second song: ‘Little Things’ from our album ‘Voyage!’”.

The legendary quartet will showcase the record at a string of “revolutionary” concerts at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2022. Earlier this year, the event’s producers spoke to NME about what to expect from the “magical space circus”.

The spectacle was put together by former Klaxons member James Righton and features Little Boots (a self-confessed ABBA “mega-fan”) in its cast of live musicians. A dazzling official trailer arrived last month.