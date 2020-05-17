ABBA’s ‘Waterloo’ crowned UK’s favourite ever Eurovision song

Swedish pop supergroup ABBA‘s ‘Waterloo’ has been crowned the UK’s favourite Eurovision song of all-time.

On Saturday night (May 16), a one-off BBC TV special called Come Together saw the British public vote on performances from previous years.

Hosted by Graham Norton, the show gave viewers the chance to vote on a shortlist compiled by experts and celebrity super fans, including Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills, Ken Bruce, Adele Roberts and Mel Giedroyc, as well as former UK acts SuRie and Nicki French.

Advertisement

ABBA, who won the Eurovision song contest back in 1974, beat off competition from Bucks Fizz, Conchita and Gina G to claim the top spot this year.

“Of course it’s ABBA,” said Norton, as he announced the winner, “it was always going to be.”

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The singing contest, which attracts a TV audience of nearly 200 million people each year, was due to take place in Rotterdam after the Netherlands won it in 2019.

An official statement confirmed: “It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam.

Advertisement

Last week it was announced that ABBA will be reissuing their entire back catalogue on coloured vinyl for the very first time this summer.

All eight of the Swedish pop group’s albums will be neatly collected in a box set titled ‘ABBA: The Studio Albums’, complete with replicas of each LP’s original artwork.

Meanwhile, Benny Andersson said the iconic group are hoping to release some new music later this year.

In a clip shared by ABBA Talk, the Swedish musician was asked where the ABBA songs were that he’s been promising for such a long time.

“They’re coming,” he answered in his native tongue. “They’re coming this year. I’m guessing after the summer. But I can only guess, because I’m not really sure. But I would think so.”