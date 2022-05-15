Abbey Road Studios announce winners of first ever Music Photography Awards

Abbey Road Studios held their first ever Music Photography Awards (MTAs) last night (May 14) – see the list of winners below.

Announced back in February, the first ever MPAs celebrated the best music photography of 2021, with awards voted for by a panel including Moses Sumney, Shygirl and David Bowie photographer Rankin.

Among the winners of last night’s ceremony, held at Abbey Road, was Eric Johnson, who won the Icon Award for his legendary photographs of the late ’90s and early ’00s New York hip-hop scene, including famous shots of Biggie Smalls, Aaliyah, Nas, Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill and many more.

Abbey Road’s Managing Director Isabel Garvey said of the awards: “Everyone at Abbey Road Studios is thrilled with the quality of the entries and winners in our first Music Photography Awards. More broadly, we’re also incredibly encouraged by the way in which the MPAs has been embraced across the arts and creative landscape.

“It’s been brilliant to create a platform to recognise emerging and established talent in this important field, and we’re already looking forward to doing it all again in 2023!”

See the full list of winners below:

Championing Scenes

Megan Doherty (winner)

Above Ground

Rob Jones

Chris Suspect

Cicely Ellison

Live

John Lyons (winner)

Anthony Harrison

Gary Mather

Jérôme Brunet

Studio

Jack McKain (winner)

Natalie Michele

Indy Brewer

Neelam Khan Vela

Aysia Marotta

Zeitgeist

Chris Suspect (winner)

Riccardo Piccirillo

DeShaun Craddock

Alec Castillo

Jason Sheldon

Undiscovered

Joe Puxley (winner)

Jada & David Parrish

Oscar Hetherington

Hana Kovacs

Thomas Weidenhuapt

Artist At Work

Greg Noire (winner)

Jack McKain

Jennifer McCord

CJ Harvey

Dean Chalkley

Above Ground

Editorial

Samuel Trotter (winner)

Yana Yatsuk

Craig McDean

David LaChapelle

Fernando Aceves

Paul Sepuya

Portrait

Yana Yatsuk (winner)

Aidan Zamiri

Vicky Grout

Lucas Garrido

Nicholas O’Donnell

Josiah Rundles

Last August, Abbey Road ran an open house event to mark 90 years of recording, with ‘Abbey Road: Open House’ giving visitors the opportunity to explore all three of the original recording rooms made famous by artists including The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Kate Bush, Oasis, Kanye West, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Frank Ocean.

It was announced at the start of 2021 that a new documentary about Abbey Road Studios was in development, with Mary McCartney set to direct.

If These Walls Could Sing is set to be the first feature-length documentary about the iconic studios, produced by Mercury Studios – the must-first content studio from Universal Music Group.