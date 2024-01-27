Abbey Road Studios announces 2024 diversity scholarship programme

Abbey Road Studios has announced its 2024 diversity scholarship programme is now accepting applicants.

The scholarship will cover tuition fees and living costs for two students from underrepresented groups, who will study a one-year course in Advanced Diploma in Music Production and Sound Engineering. They define underrepresented groups including, but not limited to: “Black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds, women and those from low-income households.”

There is also a possibility for scholarship winners to take on a one-year placement at Abbey Road Studios. You can apply for the scholarship here – applications close March 15.

Recent successes from the studio includes an alumnus who received a Grammy for her contribution to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’. Current scholarship recipient Leah Morris has worked with Mahalia and Stormzy alongside her participation in the course.

“Abbey Road strongly values the importance of creating opportunities that encourage greater diversity within the recording and music industries,” said Sally Davies, managing director at Abbey Road Studios. “The scholarship is an integral part of our collective commitment to supporting the next generation coming through.”

Meanwhile, Morris said: “A key thing I’ve learnt while studying at Abbey Road Institute is how important it is to correctly apply foundational principles when recording and mixing, instead of reaching for shiny new tools. I look forward to starting my placement at Abbey Road Studios, I’m excited to apply the things I’ve learnt, and further my skills as a producer and engineer.”

Finally, fellow scholarship recipient Marik Erskine said of the experience: “I’ve learnt so much, I practically live in the building now. The whole experience of being in the studio every day, collaborating with others, being given tasks and experimenting more within my own craft has helped me grow so much.”

In recent news, Manchester’s Steam Radio are also offering free workshops for working class people living in Greater Manchester – find out more here.