Abby Roberts praises “great coach and mentor” Halsey at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Abby Roberts has spoken in praise of her “great coach and mentor” Halsey at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The Leeds TikTok star-turned-solo musician was in attendance at last night’s O2 Academy Brixton ceremony in London (March 2) to present Halsey with the Innovation Award alongside Jamz Supernova.

Roberts spoke to NME on the red carpet prior to the Awards kick-off to discuss her friendship with Halsey, who she will support on the latter’s ‘Love And Power’ tour in the US this year.

Advertisement

“We became friends a couple of months when I was just hanging about in LA,” Roberts explained. “I didn’t even know Halsey knew who I was whatsoever! But we hung out a bit, clicked straight away and became such good friends.

“They’re honestly one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met, and such a great coach and mentor to me, especially [as I’m] just starting out in music now. I’m super excited for the summer.”

Roberts, who is set to release her debut EP in May, added that Halsey was a deserving winner of this year’s Innovation Award as the US artist is “always switching things up”.

“The sound of the previous record is completely different to anything she’s done before, so I think she’s definitely such an icon and an innovator in the space,” Roberts said.

Check back on NME.com for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.