Abby Roberts talks writing her new single with Halsey

NME caught up with Abby Roberts on the red carpet of the BRITs 2023, where she discussed her memories of the awards growing up and the new music she’s worked on with mentor Halsey – watch our video interview with her above.

“I have a new single coming out very soon that I wrote with a very special someone, Halsey,” the TikTok star said. “We wrote it just a couple of weeks ago and fell in love with it so much that we were both like, ‘We need to put this out immediately. The world needs to hear it’. I feel like I learned so much working on that with her and I’m really excited for people to hear it.”

Asked what sort of advice Halsey offers her, Roberts said: “I felt a lot of impostor syndrome going into this and everything happened so fast. She told me that the only way you can be successful is to tell yourself that you already are and already give yourself that belief, fake it till you make it, kind of. That’s something that I take forward in life in a lot of areas.”

Roberts previously spoke in praise of her “great coach and mentor” at last year’s BandLab NME Awards, where she presented Halsey with the Innovation Award alongside Jamz Supernova.

“We became friends a couple of months ago when I was just hanging about in LA,” Roberts explained. “I didn’t even know Halsey knew who I was whatsoever! But we hung out a bit, clicked straight away and became such good friends.

“They’re honestly one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met, and such a great coach and mentor to me, especially [as I’m] just starting out in music now. I’m super excited for the summer.”

Roberts went on to open for Halsey on their Love and Power tour in the US last year.

Check back at NME for more interviews from the BRIT Awards 2023.