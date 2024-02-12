AC/DC announce huge UK and European 2024 stadium dates

AC/DC have announced a huge UK and European stadium tour for 2024 – check out the dates below.

The Australian rock legends will perform 21 dates in 10 countries this summer, which will mark their first tour in Europe for eight years.

The ‘Power Up‘ tour – in support of their 2020 album of the same name – will kick off in the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 17, followed by dates in Spain, Austria, Switzerland and more.

The run also includes two dates at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 3 and 7, before they continue on to more mainland Europe dates. The tour will wrap up at Dublin’s Croke Park+ on August 17.

General on sale times go live between 9-10am local time this Friday (February 16), dependant on the location. You’ll be able to purchase tickets to the London dates at 10am Friday from here and European dates here.

“We are thrilled to finally announce the ‘POWER UP’ European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff,” the band wrote on social media. “We can’t wait to see you all out there.”

AC/DC’s ‘Power Up’ 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

MAY

17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena*

21 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena*

25 – Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena

29 – Seville, Spain La Cartuja Stadium

JUNE

5 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena

9 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium*

12 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium*

16 – Dresden, Germany, Messe*

23 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

26 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

29 – Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium

JULY

3 – London, England, Wembley Stadium

7 – London, England, Wembley Stadium

13 – Hockenheim, Germany, Ring*

17 – Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen*

21 – Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport

27 – Nuremberg, Zeppelinfeld*

31 – Hannover, Messe*

AUGUST

9 – Dessel, Festivalpark Stenehei

13 – Paris, France, Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

17 – Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park+

The announcement comes after AC/DC teased their return to touring earlier this month, when they asked fans online whether they were “ready”.

Speculation about a potential European tour had already begun to build after a German mayor accidentally revealed plans for a Munich show.

The band made their comeback at the huge Power Trip festival in Indio, California back in October – their first live show in seven years.

In a four-star review of latest album ‘Power Up’, NME wrote that the “Australian rock icons stick to their guns” on a “rollicking 17th album”, adding: “After 50 years in the game, the band don’t reinvent the wheel – when they basically created it, why would they? – but their timely comeback is a hell of a ride.”