AC/DC announce support act for 2024 Wembley Stadium shows

AC/DC have confirmed the support act that will join them on their upcoming 2024 European tour. Find ticket details below.

The Pretty Reckless will be joining the rock veterans for all 24 of their upcoming shows across the UK and Europe later this summer.

Comprised of frontwoman Taylor Momsen, alongside Jamie Perkins, Ben Phillips and Mark Damon, the support slot will mark the first time that the New York rock group have performed in the UK since autumn 2022 – when they came across the pond for their ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ tour.

The tour dates with AC/DC are set to kick off in Germany on May 17, and will see them play numerous shows across Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland, before heading to the UK.

Two UK shows are lined up, both of which taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, July 3 and Sunday, July 7.

From there, Brian Johnson and co. will head abroad again for remaining shows in Germany, Slovakia, France, Ireland and more. Visit here for remaining tickets.

For The Pretty Reckless, their last studio album arrived back in 2021 when they dropped their fourth LP ‘Death By Rock And Roll’. It featured hits including ‘And So It Went’ and ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now’, and peaked at Number Six on the UK albums charts.

AC/DC’s line-up on the tour will feature lead guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and Chris Chaney on bass.

The tour announcement came shortly after AC/DC teased their return to touring earlier at the start of February – asking fans online if they were “ready” for a new announcement. That being said, speculation about a potential European tour had already begun to build after a German mayor accidentally revealed plans for a Munich show.

The band made their comeback at the huge Power Trip festival in Indio, California back in October – their first live show in seven years.

In a four-star review of latest album ‘Power Up’, NME wrote that the “Australian rock icons stick to their guns” on a “rollicking 17th album”, adding: “After 50 years in the game, the band don’t reinvent the wheel – when they basically created it, why would they? – but their timely comeback is a hell of a ride.”

In other AD/DC news, over the weekend producers of the upcoming film about the band’s late vocalist Bon Scott have clarified that the movie will not be a strict biopic.