YouTuber 66Samus said he was "testing out my newest drumstick"

An AC/DC fan has attracted attention online for his unusual drum cover of the band’s song ‘Back In Black’ by opting to use dildos instead of drumsticks.

The title track from AC/DC’s classic 1980 album was covered by YouTuber 66Samus earlier this week (October 8), and has so far racked up over 53,000 views.

“Testing out my newest drumstick,” the YouTube drummer wrote in the caption to the bizarre video cover, which you can see in full below.

In actual AC/DC news, a pair of commemorative coins were released by The Cook Islands last month to celebrate two of the band’s classic albums.

‘For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)’ and ‘The Razors Edge’ are being celebrated by the South Pacific island with the coins, with the former carrying a face value of 2 dollars and the latter 10.

AC/DC’s social media accounts also returned to action recently after a prolonged silence. The activity came to mark the 40th anniversary of the band’s classic album ‘Highway to Hell’.

Last month, police in Montana devised a creative way to move a bison blocking the road – by blasting out AC/DC.