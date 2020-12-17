AC/DC and Bring Me The Horizon among bands taking part in Teenage Cancer Trust raffle

AC/DC and Bring Me The Horizon are among the artists who have signed up to a special charity raffle that is being run by the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The ‘Christmas Rocks’ raffle is offering personalised, one-of-a-kind prizes which have been donated by a host of bands, with each raffle ticket starting at just £5.

As well as AC/DC (who are offering an autographed and personalised ‘Power Up’ LP) and Bring Me The Horizon (whose prizes include a personalised video message from members of the band and an autographed and personalised copy of ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ on 12″ vinyl), the likes of Enter Shikari, Architects, Twin Atlantic, Bullet For My Valentine and Don Broco are also involved.

Advertisement

The Teenage Cancer Trust’s ‘Christmas Rocks’ raffle runs from today (December 17) and closes on January 3, 2021, with the winners then set to be drawn at random by Music Glue.

We have a festive treat for you! Some of your favourite ROCK bands have one-of-a-kind prizes just for you! Each ticket is £5 and all proceeds go to Teenage Cancer Trust. Check it out: https://t.co/YieQIVb4Cn pic.twitter.com/DpGXot2oIY — Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) December 17, 2020

All proceeds from the Teenage Cancer Trust’s ‘Christmas Rocks’ raffle go directly to the Trust, and you can find out more information about the charity raffle here.

Last month, AC/DC released ‘Power Up’ – their first new studio album together since 2014’s ‘Rock Or Bust’. Guitarist Angus Young recently explained the origin of the title of the band’s new LP.

Young also revealed in another interview which song of the band’s he regrets releasing the most.