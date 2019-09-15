AC/DC commemorative coins released to honour two of the band’s classic albums

The coins pay homage to 'For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)' and 'The Razors Edge'

A pair of commemorative coins have been released to honour two classic AC/DC albums – see an unveiling below.

The Cook Islands, a nation in the South Pacific, has released the silver coins paying homage to ‘For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)’ and ‘The Razors Edge’.

The band’s landmark 1981 album ‘For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)’ is honoured on a two dollar coin while 1990’s ‘The Razors Edge’ can be found on a ten dollar coin. Both feature a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the reverse side.

Official coin descriptions:

‘For Those About To Rock’ two-dollar coin:

“The latest release of this successful collection is dedicated to another million-selling album (No. 1 in US) from these hard rock icons. With the release of this hit record the band went on tour for more than one year. Still today, the title song is always the last song of an AC/DC concert with firing cannons on stage. For those about to rock is also a variation of the phrase ‘We who are about to die, salute you,’ which is how ancient gladiators greeted their emperor when entering the arena. Angus Young got the idea for the title of the song after reading a book about the ancient gladiator games. This ½ oz silver coin showcases a historic cannon and has a diameter of 38.61 mm with a striking proof finish.”

Country: Cook Islands

Year: 2019

Face Value: 2 Dollars

Metal: Silver .999

Weight: 1/2 oz

Size: 38.61 mm

Quality: Black Proof

Mintage: 5000

‘The Razors Edge’ ten-dollar coin:

“Everybody knows the beginning guitar riff of ‘Thunderstruck’, which is probably the most successful song of this 1990 released album. With ‘Razors Edge’, AC/DC celebrated a phenomenal comeback with 5 million sold units just in U.S. alone! Just like the album, the latest piece of the series is a huge hit! Why? Check out the proof finish that is expertly colored in just the right spots and a mind-blowing high relief based on our smartminting technology is a modern 3D version of the original album cover. This 2 oz ‘Razors Edge’ coin is on the cutting edge of minting technology!”

Country: Cook Islands

Year: 2019

Face Value: 10 Dollars

Metal: Silver .999

Weight: 2 oz

Size: 38.61 mm

Quality: Black Proof

Mintage: 999

See a video unveiling of ‘The Razors Edge’ coin below:

The coins are the third and fourth in a series released by Liechtenstein’s CIT Coin Invest AG.

Meanwhile, Police in Montana indulged in a creative way to move a bison blocking the road – by blasting out AC/DC.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of the road-blocking bison on their Facebook page, stating: “Being a deputy around West Yellowstone comes with unusual duties, including herding bison off the highway so no one gets hurt. When deputies respond to a bison on the road, they turn on lights and siren and encourage the animal to leave the road with an air horn. With a reluctant bison, they’ve been known to play AC/DC’s ‘Hell’s Bells’ over the speakers – that usually seems to work.”